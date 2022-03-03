Advertisement

Gov. Evers: Executive residence to be lit yellow and blue to show support for Ukraine

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers and First Lady Kathy Evers announced the Executive Residence will be lit with blue and yellow lights at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in solidarity with the people of Ukraine as they continue to resist Russia’s unprovoked military invasion.

“Tonight, Kathy and I are lighting up the Executive Residence in blue and yellow as we stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine,” said Gov. Evers.

“We join Ukrainian Wisconsinites and folks across our state and country in praying for the safety of the people of Ukraine. We are keeping all of them, including the families fleeing to find refuge, in our thoughts.”

The lights will remain on for the foreseeable future.

