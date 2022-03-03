Hirsch named as new Eau Claire City Manager

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Eau Claire City Council is announcing that Stephanie Hirsch has been named as the finalist for appointment to the position of City Manager for the City of Eau Claire.

Dave Solberg was the other finalist in the running with Hirsch.

“We’re excited to announce the City Manager appointment to Stephanie Hirsch and look forward to her leadership and collaboration with council, city staff and our community as we work together serving and meeting the needs of our great city,” City Council President, Terry Weld, said.

Hirsch grew up in Eau Claire, and has been Operations Administrator at the Department of Human Services since early 2021. The City Council says they will discuss her terms and conditions and the appointment of Hirsch at its meeting on Tuesday.

Hirsch is expected to begin her duties as the City Manager for Eau Claire on April 4. The City Council says Solberg will continue to serve as Interim City Manager until that time.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.