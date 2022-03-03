Advertisement

Holiday’s basket caps huge rally as Bucks stun Heat 120-119

Jrue Holiday
Jrue Holiday(Aaron Gash | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 10:12 PM CST
(AP) -MILWAUKEE (AP) - Jrue Holiday banked in a driving layup with 1.9 seconds left and the Milwaukee Bucks rallied from a 14-point deficit in the final six minutes to beat the Miami Heat 120-119. The Bucks outscored Miami 21-6 down the stretch to snap the Heat’s five-game winning streak. Miami lost despite shooting 21 of 44 from 3-point range. Tyler Herro led the way by scoring 30 points and shooting 6 of 10 from beyond the arc. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points, 17 rebounds and five assists for the Bucks.

