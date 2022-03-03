Advertisement

Judge sides with Menomonie School District in COVID-19 protocols hearing

By WEAU Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 6:47 PM CST
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) -A judge sides with the Menomonie School District after the parents of a student claimed the district did not do enough to protect their child from COVID-19.

The judge made the decision Tuesday.

The court documents state quote, “The district did not commit any procedural violations that resulted in or constituted a denial of a free, appropriate public education.”

In October, Thomas Pearson and his partner filed a request for a due process hearing with the district. That hearing was held last month.

Pearson says his daughter, who has down syndrome, wasn’t safe at school because the district made masks optional and did not follow the proper quarantine procedures.

The judge dismissed the due process hearing request and concluded:

1. The written settlement agreement executed by the parties on January 3, 2022 fully and finally resolved the Parents’ claim that the District denied the Student a free, appropriate public education from September 1, 2021 to January 10, 2022.

2. The Student’s January 10, 2022 IEP is reasonably calculated to provide her with a free, appropriate public education, and the District has not failed to provide the Student with a free, appropriate public education by not implementing in her school building the specific COVID-19 mitigation measures requested by the Parents.

3. The District did not commit any procedural violations that resulted in or constituted a denial of a free, appropriate public education, as set forth in Wis. Stat. § 115.80(5)(c).

