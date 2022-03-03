La Crosse COVID-19 test site closing, normal visitor hours resuming at Mayo

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse is announcing it is to close its COVID-19 testing site.

According to the the release from Mayo Clinic Health System, the site is located at the former Occupational Health Building at 630 10th Street in La Crosse. The last day for COVID-19 testing at this location will be March 7.

“This is a step in the right direction as we begin returning to regular hospital and clinic operations,” Joannie Schmidt, Nurse Administrator for the COVID-19 testing site, said. “We have reached a point in the pandemic where we can manage testing within our daily operations. Primary care providers and staff are well-prepared to manage COVID-19 testing and are able to accommodate the volume of patients needing such care.”

Mayo Clinic Health System says in their release that patients who are symptomatic, or need testing for travel purposes, will be offered COVID-19 testing at primary clinic locations beginning March 8. Patients needing COVID-19 testing before a procedure will be completed either at the department performing the procedure or at their regional primary clinic if preferred.

The release by Mayo Clinic says Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations will remain available by appointment at all Mayo Clinic Health System primary care practice locations. The Johnson and Johnson vaccine is no longer available at Mayo Clinic Health System.

Mayo Clinic Health System’s hospitals in La Crosse and Sparta are also announcing they will resume normal visiting hours March 8. Visitors will be welcome daily from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Patients and visitors are required to wear a medical-grade mask. The two-person visitor rules remain in place.

Mayo Clinic urges patients to utilize Mayo Clinic Patient Online Services when scheduling appointments.

