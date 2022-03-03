Menomonie Theater Guild presents “Clue”

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Join the iconic oddballs known as Scarlet, Plum, White, Green, Peacock, and Mustard as they race to find the murderer in Boddy Manor before the body count stacks up!

Based on the cult classic film and the popular board game, Clue is a madcap comedy that will keep you guessing until the final twist.

Directed by Bob Butterfield and Jared Robinson.

Performances will be at the Mabel Tainter Arts Center in Menomonie

Friday March 11, 7:30pm

Saturday March 12, 7:30 pm

Sunday, March 13, 2:00 pm

Friday March 18, 7:30pm

Saturday March 19, 7:30 pm

Sunday, March 20, 2:00 pm

Tickets are $15 for adults and $13 for Student/Senior/Military.

