New grant program aims to improve child care accessibility

VIROQUA, Wis. (WEAU) - State officials are hoping new grant opportunities will improve child care access across Wisconsin.

The Department of Children and Families (DCF) says child care issues are being found statewide, but smaller areas are among the most strained.

“Over 75% of our rural zip codes are considered child care deserts,” DCF Secretary Emilie Amundson explained. “For every three kids under five that are in that community, there’s only one child care slot.”

Viroqua Area School District Administrator Tom Burkhalter says his community is facing an even greater need.

“The latest number that I saw for Viroqua Area Schools is we have 7.2 students for every one child care slot in that age range,” Burkhalter detailed.

To make up the deficit, the school district will be turning the former Fairhaven Assisted Living Facility into a child care center.

For the state as a whole, the DCF has created a new grant program called Project Growth.

The $20 million program is split into two categories: Partner Up! grants and Dream Up! grants.

The Partner Up! side is for partnerships between businesses and child care providers.

“Businesses can receive funding to purchase slots at existing child care programs,” Amundson said.

As for Dream Up!, those grants will be awarded to 30 communities to help create new child care businesses, along with enhancing existing providers through expansion, new programs, and other offerings.

“Communities can apply to receive funding to evaluate and come together in order to plan for more child care solutions in their community,” Amundson added.

Viroqua is one of the communities needing to create those solutions.

Burkhalter doesn’t think the Fairhaven facility will completely solve Viroqua’s child care shortage.

“This building, if we go just square footage and what schools are allowed, can hold about 212 kids,” Burkhalter said. “I’m not putting 212 kids in this building, I think it’s better suited for about 100, which will not get our need to a level that is going to be complete.”

The school district is still creating a timeline on when the child care center will be open.

Applications for the Project Growth grants are open through April 4.

