Polar Plungers at the ready: Special Olympics Wisconsin fundraiser returns to Half Moon Beach

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -In a few short days hundreds of brave souls are plunging into icy Eau Claire waters to raise funds for Special Olympics Wisconsin.

About 200 supporters from across the Chippewa Valley have already pledged to be “freezin’ for a reason” while leaping in at Half Moon Beach.

“It’s a thrill, people get so scared but then you just got to count them down 1,2,3 jump!” says Michaela Harrison, Special Olympics Wisconsin athletic director. “It’s exciting to watch, it’s actually funny to watch, people are in costumes, you never know what to expect to be honest.”

Winter warriors need to raise at least $75 before pledging to plunge on March 5.

“Costumes, different ideas, whatever you come in, sometimes less is better because then it’s easier to get off of you when you’re freezing cold,” Harrison advises .

Pre-registration is encouraged and can be done from 4 - 7 p.m. Friday at the Lismore Hotel.

All donations from the event go towards programming for Special Olympics Wisconsin athletes in the area. The fundraiser also serves as a way to help athletes get the state’s nearly 100 person team of coaches, staff and athletes to the Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando this June.

More information about the Polar Plunge, including registration and an updated schedule of events can be found at PlungeWI.org. Pre-registration is encouraged, but same-day registration will also be available.

EC POLAR PLUNGE #2

