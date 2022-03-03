Advertisement

Spectrum temporarily waiving charges for customer calls to Ukraine

By Samantha Nitz
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 10:34 AM CST
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Through the end of March 2022, Spectrum says that they will waive charges for customer calls to Ukraine.

According to the release from Charter Communications, Inc., the move is anticipated to help Spectrum customers communicate with friends and family impacted by the conflict happening in Ukraine.

The release from Charter Communications, Inc. says that standard SMS text messages to Ukraine already are included at no extra charge with Spectrum Mobile service. Spectrum customers don’t need to taken any action. The fees will automatically be waived from their monthly bill.

