Swiss cheesemakers take top two spots in World Championships
7 Wisconsin cheese makers were among the 20 finalists
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After sampling nearly 3,000 of the best cheeses in the world, the turophiles at the World Championship Cheese Contest have picked their favorite - and they definitely loved Swiss cheese.
Fifty-three judges tasted, sniffed, and inspected the 141 classes of dairy products during the biennial event, held this year held at Madison’s Monona Terrace.
It is the largest technical cheese, butter and yogurt competition in the world started Tuesday in Wisconsin, with 2,978 entries from 29 nations. After reviewing the two 20 finalists (listed below), the judges selected their top three:
|Maker
|Cheese
|Location
|Score
|World Champion
|Michael Spycher, Mountain Dairy Fritzenhaus
|Gourmino Le Gruyère AOP
|Gourmino AG
Langnau i.E., Bern
Switzerland
|98.423
|First Runner Up
|Hans Näf
|Appenzeller® Mild-Würzig
|Käserei Niederbüren AG
Niederbüren, St. Gallen
Switzerland
|98.331
|Second Runner UP
|Pichler Othmar and Team
|Erzherzog Johann
|Obersteirische Molkerei eGen
Knittelfeld, Steiermark
Austria
|98.254
Wisconsin swept the cheese curd category. Rounding out the top spots for the unflavored were Arena Cheese earning 2nd place with a score of 99 and Nasonville Dairy out of Curtiss in 3rd with a score of 98.9.
In the flavored category, Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery won best of class for the Ellsworth Hickory Bacon Cheese Curds and second place for the Ellsworth Hot Buffalo Cheese Curds. Taking 3rd with an entry of Horseradish Cheddar Cheese Curds was Cedar Grove Cheese out of Plain, WI.
The number of entries this year was down from 2020 when it was a record 3,667 and that’s partly due to supply chain issues, labor shortages and shipping issues, according to Grace Atherton, communications director for Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association, which organizes the event.
Full List of Finalists:
|Maker
|Company
|Cheese
|Hometown
|Kiel Production Team
|Land O Lakes, Inc.
|Cheddar, Aged One to Two Years
|Kiel, Wisconsin, USA
|Steve Webster
|Klondike Cheese Co.
|Odyssey Peppercorn Feta
|Monroe, Wisconsin, USA
|Jeff Allen
|BelGioioso Cheese Inc.
|BelGioioso CreamyGorg
|Denmark, Wisconsin, USA
|Team Roelli
|Roelli Cheese Co., Inc.
|Red Rock
|Shullsburg, Wisconsin, USA
|Lieke Kortekaas
|Beemster
|Beemster Royaal
|Westbeemster, Netherlands
|Team Van der Heiden Kaas
|Van der Heiden Kaas B.V.
|Roemer Sweet
|Bodegraven, Zuid-Holland, Netherlands
|Dave Newman
|Arla Foods
|Castello Smoked Cracked Pepper Gouda
|Kaukauna, Wisconsin, USA
|Michael Spycher, Mountain Dairy Fritzenhaus
|Gourmino AG
|Gourmino Le Gruyère AOP
|Langnau i.E., Bern, Switzerland
|Hans Näf
|Käserei Niederbüren AG
|Appenzeller® Mild-Würzig
|Niederbüren, Switzerland
|Fromages Spielhofer
|Fromages Spielhofer SA
|Tête de Moine AOP
|St-Imier, Bern, Switzerland
|Pichler Othmar and Team
|Obersteirische Molkerei eGen
|Erzherzog Johann
|Knittelfeld, Steiermark, Austria
|Emmi Roth - Monroe
|Emmi Roth
|Roth Grand Cru Surchoix
|Monroe, Wisconsin, USA
|Käserei Schafer AG
|Käserei Schafer AG
|Mont Vully Réserve
|Cressier FR, Fribourg, Switzerland
|Team Steenderen
|Royal FrieslandCampina
|Holland Master Cantenaar
|Amersfoort, Netherlands
|Beemster
|Beemster
|Beemster Royaal Grand Cru
|Westbeemster, Netherlands
|Kuba Hemmerling & Team
|Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Company
|Point Reyes TomaTruffle
|Petaluma, California, USA
|Team Steenderen
|Royal FrieslandCampina
|Vermeer
|Amersfoort, Netherlands
|Brenda Jensen
|Hidden Springs Creamery
|Ocooch Reserve
|Westby, Wisconsin, USA
|Lácteos Martínez S.L.U.
|Lácteos Martínez S.L.U.
|Los Cameros Cured Sheep Cheese
|Haro, La Rioja, Spain
|Nettle Meadow
|Nettle Meadow
|Nettle Meadow Kunik
|Warrensburg, New York, USA
