Swiss cheesemakers take top two spots in World Championships

7 Wisconsin cheese makers were among the 20 finalists
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After sampling nearly 3,000 of the best cheeses in the world, the turophiles at the World Championship Cheese Contest have picked their favorite - and they definitely loved Swiss cheese.

Fifty-three judges tasted, sniffed, and inspected the 141 classes of dairy products during the biennial event, held this year held at Madison’s Monona Terrace.

It is the largest technical cheese, butter and yogurt competition in the world started Tuesday in Wisconsin, with 2,978 entries from 29 nations. After reviewing the two 20 finalists (listed below), the judges selected their top three:

MakerCheeseLocationScore
World ChampionMichael Spycher, Mountain Dairy FritzenhausGourmino Le Gruyère AOPGourmino AG
Langnau i.E., Bern
Switzerland		98.423
First Runner UpHans NäfAppenzeller® Mild-WürzigKäserei Niederbüren AG
Niederbüren, St. Gallen
Switzerland		98.331
Second Runner UPPichler Othmar and TeamErzherzog JohannObersteirische Molkerei eGen
Knittelfeld, Steiermark
Austria		98.254
Michael Spycher, Mountain Dairy Fritzenhaus claim the cheese crown at the World Championship...
Michael Spycher, Mountain Dairy Fritzenhaus claim the cheese crown at the World Championship Cheese Contest, on March 3, 2022.(Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association)

Wisconsin swept the cheese curd category. Rounding out the top spots for the unflavored were Arena Cheese earning 2nd place with a score of 99 and Nasonville Dairy out of Curtiss in 3rd with a score of 98.9.

In the flavored category, Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery won best of class for the Ellsworth Hickory Bacon Cheese Curds and second place for the Ellsworth Hot Buffalo Cheese Curds. Taking 3rd with an entry of Horseradish Cheddar Cheese Curds was Cedar Grove Cheese out of Plain, WI.

MORE: Brodhead cheese curds win at cheese world championships

The number of entries this year was down from 2020 when it was a record 3,667 and that’s partly due to supply chain issues, labor shortages and shipping issues, according to Grace Atherton, communications director for Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association, which organizes the event.

Full List of Finalists:

MakerCompanyCheeseHometown
Kiel Production TeamLand O Lakes, Inc.Cheddar, Aged One to Two YearsKiel, Wisconsin, USA
Steve WebsterKlondike Cheese Co.Odyssey Peppercorn FetaMonroe, Wisconsin, USA
Jeff AllenBelGioioso Cheese Inc.BelGioioso CreamyGorgDenmark, Wisconsin, USA
Team RoelliRoelli Cheese Co., Inc.Red RockShullsburg, Wisconsin, USA
Lieke KortekaasBeemsterBeemster RoyaalWestbeemster, Netherlands
Team Van der Heiden KaasVan der Heiden Kaas B.V.Roemer SweetBodegraven, Zuid-Holland, Netherlands
Dave NewmanArla FoodsCastello Smoked Cracked Pepper GoudaKaukauna, Wisconsin, USA
Michael Spycher, Mountain Dairy FritzenhausGourmino AGGourmino Le Gruyère AOPLangnau i.E., Bern, Switzerland
Hans NäfKäserei Niederbüren AGAppenzeller® Mild-WürzigNiederbüren, Switzerland
Fromages SpielhoferFromages Spielhofer SATête de Moine AOPSt-Imier, Bern, Switzerland
Pichler Othmar and TeamObersteirische Molkerei eGenErzherzog JohannKnittelfeld, Steiermark, Austria
Emmi Roth - MonroeEmmi RothRoth Grand Cru SurchoixMonroe, Wisconsin, USA
Käserei Schafer AGKäserei Schafer AGMont Vully RéserveCressier FR, Fribourg, Switzerland
Team SteenderenRoyal FrieslandCampinaHolland Master CantenaarAmersfoort, Netherlands
BeemsterBeemsterBeemster Royaal Grand CruWestbeemster, Netherlands
Kuba Hemmerling & TeamPoint Reyes Farmstead Cheese CompanyPoint Reyes TomaTrufflePetaluma, California, USA
Team SteenderenRoyal FrieslandCampinaVermeerAmersfoort, Netherlands
Brenda JensenHidden Springs CreameryOcooch ReserveWestby, Wisconsin, USA
Lácteos Martínez S.L.U.Lácteos Martínez S.L.U.Los Cameros Cured Sheep CheeseHaro, La Rioja, Spain
Nettle MeadowNettle MeadowNettle Meadow KunikWarrensburg, New York, USA

