Swiss cheesemakers take top two spots in World Championships

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After sampling nearly 3,000 of the best cheeses in the world, the turophiles at the World Championship Cheese Contest have picked their favorite - and they definitely loved Swiss cheese.

Fifty-three judges tasted, sniffed, and inspected the 141 classes of dairy products during the biennial event, held this year held at Madison’s Monona Terrace.

It is the largest technical cheese, butter and yogurt competition in the world started Tuesday in Wisconsin, with 2,978 entries from 29 nations. After reviewing the two 20 finalists (listed below), the judges selected their top three:

Maker Cheese Location Score World Champion Michael Spycher, Mountain Dairy Fritzenhaus Gourmino Le Gruyère AOP Gourmino AG

Langnau i.E., Bern

Switzerland 98.423 First Runner Up Hans Näf Appenzeller® Mild-Würzig Käserei Niederbüren AG

Niederbüren, St. Gallen

Switzerland 98.331 Second Runner UP Pichler Othmar and Team Erzherzog Johann Obersteirische Molkerei eGen

Knittelfeld, Steiermark

Austria 98.254

Michael Spycher, Mountain Dairy Fritzenhaus claim the cheese crown at the World Championship Cheese Contest, on March 3, 2022. (Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association)

Wisconsin swept the cheese curd category. Rounding out the top spots for the unflavored were Arena Cheese earning 2nd place with a score of 99 and Nasonville Dairy out of Curtiss in 3rd with a score of 98.9.

In the flavored category, Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery won best of class for the Ellsworth Hickory Bacon Cheese Curds and second place for the Ellsworth Hot Buffalo Cheese Curds. Taking 3rd with an entry of Horseradish Cheddar Cheese Curds was Cedar Grove Cheese out of Plain, WI.

The number of entries this year was down from 2020 when it was a record 3,667 and that’s partly due to supply chain issues, labor shortages and shipping issues, according to Grace Atherton, communications director for Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association, which organizes the event.

Full List of Finalists:

Maker Company Cheese Hometown Kiel Production Team Land O Lakes, Inc. Cheddar, Aged One to Two Years Kiel, Wisconsin, USA Steve Webster Klondike Cheese Co. Odyssey Peppercorn Feta Monroe, Wisconsin, USA Jeff Allen BelGioioso Cheese Inc. BelGioioso CreamyGorg Denmark, Wisconsin, USA Team Roelli Roelli Cheese Co., Inc. Red Rock Shullsburg, Wisconsin, USA Lieke Kortekaas Beemster Beemster Royaal Westbeemster, Netherlands Team Van der Heiden Kaas Van der Heiden Kaas B.V. Roemer Sweet Bodegraven, Zuid-Holland, Netherlands Dave Newman Arla Foods Castello Smoked Cracked Pepper Gouda Kaukauna, Wisconsin, USA Michael Spycher, Mountain Dairy Fritzenhaus Gourmino AG Gourmino Le Gruyère AOP Langnau i.E., Bern, Switzerland Hans Näf Käserei Niederbüren AG Appenzeller® Mild-Würzig Niederbüren, Switzerland Fromages Spielhofer Fromages Spielhofer SA Tête de Moine AOP St-Imier, Bern, Switzerland Pichler Othmar and Team Obersteirische Molkerei eGen Erzherzog Johann Knittelfeld, Steiermark, Austria Emmi Roth - Monroe Emmi Roth Roth Grand Cru Surchoix Monroe, Wisconsin, USA Käserei Schafer AG Käserei Schafer AG Mont Vully Réserve Cressier FR, Fribourg, Switzerland Team Steenderen Royal FrieslandCampina Holland Master Cantenaar Amersfoort, Netherlands Beemster Beemster Beemster Royaal Grand Cru Westbeemster, Netherlands Kuba Hemmerling & Team Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Company Point Reyes TomaTruffle Petaluma, California, USA Team Steenderen Royal FrieslandCampina Vermeer Amersfoort, Netherlands Brenda Jensen Hidden Springs Creamery Ocooch Reserve Westby, Wisconsin, USA Lácteos Martínez S.L.U. Lácteos Martínez S.L.U. Los Cameros Cured Sheep Cheese Haro, La Rioja, Spain Nettle Meadow Nettle Meadow Nettle Meadow Kunik Warrensburg, New York, USA

