UW-Stout students create art to show support of trans community

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) -When a group of Wisconsin college students heard about policies impacting transgender students in other states, they wanted to do something.

They used their talents to shine a light on the trans community.

These LED lights taped to a window are part of a larger work of art.

Together, all these lights covering three floors of the library at UW-Stout in Menomonie represent the trans flag.

This project started as a conversation in a classroom: students concerned about proposed bills and directives in Florida and Texas that would limit transgender students’ ability to express who they are.

“We were talking about this bill and how just kind of wrong it felt to all of us,” said Drew Davisson, an art education major and student advocate. “And we all just wanted to do something about it to bring awareness to it and talk about it, and to be a voice to help.”

To do that, students like Davisson turned to art.

They reached out to other students across campus like DaKota Morgan.

“Art is an avenue to us to express things that maybe we’re feeling or see other people going through and is a way to connect with others,” Morgan said.

For art education major Amelia Johnson, the project went beyond the art: it created community.

“Something in me felt very compelled, and it was something larger than myself where I could come together with some people I didn’t even know, and grow in relationships with others and give something to my community that I’m a part of,” Johnson said.

That community of students showing their solidarity with students in Texas and Florida also made an impact on transgender students like Morgan here in Wisconsin.

“It’s been awesome to have these students supporting my community without like knowing me,” Morgan said.

For Morgan the artwork is lifting up voices of those who may not otherwise be heard.

Morgan, Johnson and Davisson plan to work in education after graduating from college.

They hope this project let’s all students at Stout and around the country feel safe and included.

The artwork is expected to stay up until this weekend.

