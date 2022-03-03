WAGNER TAILS: Bruno and Holstein

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Bruno is a southern gentleman originally from Louisiana looking to find his forever home in Wisconsin. He’s eight months old and approximately 35 pounds.

Bruno is in a foster home through Last Paw Rescue. His foster family says he can be shy at first, but once he’s comfortable he’ll be by your side all day.

This terrier mix gets along great with other dogs and with children. He loves sunbathing and relaxing. Bruno thinks of himself as a lap dog, and he’s hoping to find a lap to curl up on in his new home soon.

Click HERE for the adoption application. You can also email.

Holstein. Nope, he’s not a cow. He’s a cat available for adoption at Moses Ark Rescue in Menomonie.

You have to admit, Holstein is a pretty great name to have in America’s Dairyland. When Holstein isn’t chasing a red dot across the floor, he’s looking for attention from anyone willing to give it.

Holstein gets along with everyone, but this nine-month-old is ready to find his person. If you’re willing to share your bed... Holstein would be happy to fill the spot. Click HERE to contact Moses Ark Rescue.

