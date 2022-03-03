Advertisement

Gov. Evers responds to Wisconsin Supreme Court adopting his redistricting maps

By The Associated Press and Abriela Thiel
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A divided Wisconsin Supreme Court adopted “least change” legislative and congressional redistricting maps submitted by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, a plan that keeps Republican majorities in place by making few deviations to current districts.

“Hell yes,” Gov. Evers said. “Today’s ruling isn’t a victory for me or any political party, but for the people of our state who for too long have demanded better, fairer maps and for too long went ignored—today’s victory is for them.”

The conservative-controlled court had previously said it would not make significant changes to the boundary lines that were already in place and created by Republicans in 2011.

“The maps I submitted to the Court that were selected today are a vast improvement from the gerrymandered maps Wisconsin has had for the last decade and the even more gerrymandered Republican maps that I vetoed last year,” Gov. Evers said. “We still have a long way to go, and I will never stop fighting for nonpartisan redistricting as long as I’m the governor of this great state.”

The Evers proposal it adopted keeps the Republican majorities, but it was slightly less favorable than the plans submitted by the GOP legislative majorities.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul also issued a statement in response to the maps decision, saying, “To be clear, there is more work to be done: the least-changes standard effectively prevented the adoption of truly fair maps. But this ruling means we’ll be taking a big step in the right direction.”

NBC15 will provide an update to this story when we receive statements from GOP leaders.

