Eau Claire awarded millions in grant money for two projects

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of Eau Claire is one of a number of cities awarded state grant money to make improvements and invest in its community.

Through the Neighborhood Investment Fund, the city was awarded a $2.5 million grant to address affordable housing and homelessness.

The economic development manager for the city of Eau Claire, Aaron White, says out of the six projects submitted two were approved.

“There are a million dollars that are going toward gap financing for a low incoming housing tax credit project that has, phase one is completed and phase two is getting ready to start in the Cannery District,” White said.

White says the Cannery District Project, which is from Madison Street along North Oxford Street, had setbacks due to the pandemic and rising construction costs.

“They have a certain amount of time to break ground and get the project up and running,” White said. “The owner of that project did receive an extension as they work to find ways to fill that construction gap of 40, 50 percent cost increases means a million, two million dollars in extra construction costs due to COVID.”

The remaining $1.5 million will go toward expanding the Catholic Charities Sojourner House in downtown Eau Claire.

“What this project does is it allows us to remain at our capacity of 53 individuals, but it allows us to socially distance everybody in the shelter, Director of services for Catholic Charities, Kevin Burch said.

Burch says even though they will have more room, the capacity limit will stay the same.

“This is probably a long time coming with the flu, not necessarily just the pandemic, but I think this pandemic really focused on this and it’s definitely a response to the pandemic, but any communicable issues that could happen from a health and safety standpoint,” Burch said.

Without the grant, Burch says there would have been a possibility of having to make some tough decisions.

“If we weren’t able to expand, we would have to come to a decision of potentially reducing our number of beds down to 25,” Burch said.

If all goes according to plan, Burch says construction on the Sojourner House expansion should break ground in April or May.

