Eau Claire to conduct spring cemetery clean-up

By Samantha Nitz
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of Eau Claire is announcing they are to conduct their spring cemetery clean-up this month.

According to the release by the City of Eau Claire, the City of Eau Claire Cemeteries Staff will be performing their semi-annual clean-up for Eau Claire’s two cemeteries, Forrest Hill and Lakeview, on March 15.

The spring clean-up will be March 15. The fall clean-up will be Oct. 15.

The City of Eau Claire reminds people in their release that personal items and fall and winter decorations that they wish to keep should be removed from grave sites on or before March 14. Staff will remove items remaining after that date.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

