Eau Claire Fire and Rescue responds to downtown fire

By WEAU Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Eau Claire Fire and Rescue says there is an active fire on Sara Street in the downtown area.

Eau Claire Fire and Rescue says crews are hard at work to extinguish the fire. Upon arrival, crews found smoke on one side of the structure and fire. Crews then made entry and have been attacking the fire and attempting to extinguish the fire.

They ask people to avoid the area and allow crews to work.

