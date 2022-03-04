Menards to collect food for month of March

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Menards is looking for your help as they team up with food pantries all over the nation.

Throughout the month of March, Menards locations across the country will be collecting non-perishable food items for its annual food drive. Items collected at Eau Claire Menards locations will be donated to the Trinity Lutheran Food Pantry. The event, which started locally in 2013, has spread to the rest of the company.

Menards General Manager, Mike Anderson, says now more than ever food pantries are looking for donations.

“People find it’s a good time to do their donations. You know people kind of remember to donate around the holidays, and talking with some of the local food pantries they say March can be a little less of a time to donate, so its a great time for Menards to do that with the community here,” Anderson said.

Menards is looking for any non-perishable items, with an emphasis on soup cans and cereal boxes. Items can be brought from home or purchased in the store.

