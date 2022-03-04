Advertisement

Menards to collect food for month of March

Items collected at Eau Claire Menards locations will be donated to the Trinity Lutheran Food...
Items collected at Eau Claire Menards locations will be donated to the Trinity Lutheran Food Pantry.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Menards is looking for your help as they team up with food pantries all over the nation.

Throughout the month of March, Menards locations across the country will be collecting non-perishable food items for its annual food drive. Items collected at Eau Claire Menards locations will be donated to the Trinity Lutheran Food Pantry. The event, which started locally in 2013, has spread to the rest of the company.

Menards General Manager, Mike Anderson, says now more than ever food pantries are looking for donations.

“People find it’s a good time to do their donations. You know people kind of remember to donate around the holidays, and talking with some of the local food pantries they say March can be a little less of a time to donate, so its a great time for Menards to do that with the community here,” Anderson said.

Menards is looking for any non-perishable items, with an emphasis on soup cans and cereal boxes. Items can be brought from home or purchased in the store.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shad Thyrion
GoFundMe raising money for family of victim of gruesome Green Bay murder
Love's gas station in Oakdale
Truck convoys coming through Monroe County Friday afternoon
Anne Schwartz reported on the arrest of killer Jeffrey Dahmer in Milwaukee
Exclusive: Green Bay murder suspect had interest in Jeffrey Dahmer, journalist says
COVID-19 is high in nearly all of Wisconsin, which is a big improvement
Truck convoy prompts early release Friday for Tomah schools

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (3/4/22)
Walworth Co. deputy charged with multiple sex assault counts
pon arrival, crews found smoke on one side of the structure and fire.
Eau Claire Fire and Rescue responds to downtown fire
UW Health accepts $5.5 million award to implement integrative health