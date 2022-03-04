SWEET FRIDAY: Girl Scout cookie booths open today

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -One of the most highly anticipated times of year is fast-approaching: Girl Scout cookie season.

Cookie-lovers can order online, through contactless delivery, and starting Friday March 4, visit in-person cookie booths.

Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes Jemma Lubbs and Izzy Oster with Troop 3055 join Hello Wisconsin Friday to talk the return of cookie booths to the area.

Adventurefuls are also being added to the cookie lineup this year.

The Girl Scout cookie season is underway and runs through April 3 in the area. If you know a girl scout, let her know you’re ready to support her, if you don’t there is a cookie finder app and feature to search cookies near you by zip code. Find cookie booths near you here.

