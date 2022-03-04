Advertisement

UW Health accepts $5.5 million award to implement integrative health

(WBAY)
By Lauren Taillon
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW Health and the UW School of Medicine and Public Health received a $5.5 million grant from the Bernard Osher Foundation Friday to support research and implementation of integrative health for Wisconsin communities.

The grant will go to the UW Integrative Health program, which embraces a holistic approach of medicine that will focus on the whole person, including lifestyle habits, instead of just treating the disease.

Some of the services that qualify as integrative health includes massage therapy, nutrition, meditation, mindfulness, working on healthy personal relationships and acupuncture. However, UW Health stated this budding approach won’t replace traditional healthcare. Instead, it will function as merely an extension.

According to Dr. Greta Kuphal, medical director for the UW Integrative Health program at UW Health and clinical associate professor of family medicine and community health at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health, this could change healthcare in Wisconsin in a big way. Part of that change is extending integrative health’s reach to individuals who may not have access to it.

“Everyone deserves to be healthy, and we want to learn from different parts of our community how we can best be of service to improve the health and wellness of all our patients with this model of care,” Kuphal said.

Thanks to this award, UW Health’s Integrative Health program is now a part of the Osher Collaborative for Integrative Health. Because of this, UW-Madison will join several other universities across the country by participating in clinical, educational and research studies which will further advance integrative health locally, nationally, and internationally.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shad Thyrion
GoFundMe raising money for family of victim of gruesome Green Bay murder
Love's gas station in Oakdale
Truck convoys coming through Monroe County Friday afternoon
Anne Schwartz reported on the arrest of killer Jeffrey Dahmer in Milwaukee
Exclusive: Green Bay murder suspect had interest in Jeffrey Dahmer, journalist says
COVID-19 is high in nearly all of Wisconsin, which is a big improvement
Truck convoy prompts early release Friday for Tomah schools

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (3/4/22)
Walworth Co. deputy charged with multiple sex assault counts
Items collected at Eau Claire Menards locations will be donated to the Trinity Lutheran Food...
Menards to collect food for month of March
pon arrival, crews found smoke on one side of the structure and fire.
Eau Claire Fire and Rescue responds to downtown fire