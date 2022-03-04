UW Health accepts $5.5 million award to implement integrative health

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW Health and the UW School of Medicine and Public Health received a $5.5 million grant from the Bernard Osher Foundation Friday to support research and implementation of integrative health for Wisconsin communities.

The grant will go to the UW Integrative Health program, which embraces a holistic approach of medicine that will focus on the whole person, including lifestyle habits, instead of just treating the disease.

Some of the services that qualify as integrative health includes massage therapy, nutrition, meditation, mindfulness, working on healthy personal relationships and acupuncture. However, UW Health stated this budding approach won’t replace traditional healthcare. Instead, it will function as merely an extension.

According to Dr. Greta Kuphal, medical director for the UW Integrative Health program at UW Health and clinical associate professor of family medicine and community health at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health, this could change healthcare in Wisconsin in a big way. Part of that change is extending integrative health’s reach to individuals who may not have access to it.

“Everyone deserves to be healthy, and we want to learn from different parts of our community how we can best be of service to improve the health and wellness of all our patients with this model of care,” Kuphal said.

Thanks to this award, UW Health’s Integrative Health program is now a part of the Osher Collaborative for Integrative Health. Because of this, UW-Madison will join several other universities across the country by participating in clinical, educational and research studies which will further advance integrative health locally, nationally, and internationally.

