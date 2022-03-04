Advertisement

Walworth Co. deputy charged with multiple sex assault counts

(WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A former Wisconsin sheriff’s deputy has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Walworth County Sheriff’s Deputy Gerardo Baca was charged Wednesday with 19 felonies, including multiple counts of second- and third-degree sexual assault involving an intoxicated victim and capturing intimate images of people.

Other charges include stalking, child enticement and threats to communicate derogatory information.

The criminal complaint detailing allegations has been sealed at the request of prosecutors. Baca resigned his position on Friday.

