Advertisement

Westby schools briefly go into shelter-in-place during police investigation

Police were investigating reports of a person with a gun in a cemetery about 12 miles west of Westby.
Police were investigating reports of a person with a gun in a cemetery about 12 miles west of...
Police were investigating reports of a person with a gun in a cemetery about 12 miles west of Westby.(KPTV)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTBY, Wis. (WEAU) - A school district was locked down briefly Friday morning as police investigated a report of a person with a gun in Vernon County.

In a Facebook post at 10:29 a.m. Friday, the Westby Area School District notified families that the district was sheltering in place, and in a post at 11:12 a.m., said that the shelter-in-place order was over.

A press release from the Westby Police Department said that they investigated a report of a person with a rifle and a handgun in a cemetery near Chaseburg, about 12 miles west of Westby, and told the district to go into lockdown for safety reasons. Police said in the release that they identified the person and said there was no threat to the schools, allowing them to reopen.

The district’s schools sheltered in place for less than an hour. The district explained in a Facebook post that while instruction and learning continues, students aren’t allowed to go outside during shelter-in-place and movement inside of school buildings is resricted.

Dear Families, In partnership with Law Enforcement, our schools are in a "shelter in place." We do not know the...

Posted by Westby Area School District on Friday, March 4, 2022

*** PRESS RELEASE *** On March 4th, 2022 an individual near Chaseburg was observed at a cemetery openly carrying a...

Posted by Westby Police Department on Friday, March 4, 2022

A "shelter in place" order came this morning from local authorities. In a "shelter in place" we continue teaching and...

Posted by Westby Area School District on Friday, March 4, 2022

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shad Thyrion
GoFundMe raising money for family of victim of gruesome Green Bay murder
Love's gas station in Oakdale
Truck convoys coming through Monroe County Friday afternoon
Anne Schwartz reported on the arrest of killer Jeffrey Dahmer in Milwaukee
Exclusive: Green Bay murder suspect had interest in Jeffrey Dahmer, journalist says
COVID-19 is high in nearly all of Wisconsin, which is a big improvement
Truck convoy prompts early release Friday for Tomah schools

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (3/4/22)
Governor signs bill allowing DOC to recruit through billboards
The City of Eau Claire reminds people in their release that personal items and fall and winter...
Eau Claire to conduct spring cemetery clean-up
Wisconsin ice shanty removal deadline approaching