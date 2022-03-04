Westby schools briefly go into shelter-in-place during police investigation

WESTBY, Wis. (WEAU) - A school district was locked down briefly Friday morning as police investigated a report of a person with a gun in Vernon County.

In a Facebook post at 10:29 a.m. Friday, the Westby Area School District notified families that the district was sheltering in place, and in a post at 11:12 a.m., said that the shelter-in-place order was over.

A press release from the Westby Police Department said that they investigated a report of a person with a rifle and a handgun in a cemetery near Chaseburg, about 12 miles west of Westby, and told the district to go into lockdown for safety reasons. Police said in the release that they identified the person and said there was no threat to the schools, allowing them to reopen.

The district’s schools sheltered in place for less than an hour. The district explained in a Facebook post that while instruction and learning continues, students aren’t allowed to go outside during shelter-in-place and movement inside of school buildings is resricted.

