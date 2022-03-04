Advertisement

Wisconsin election officials push back against 2020 probe

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin election officials are pushing back against a Republican-hired investigator’s review of the 2020 election. Former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman issued a report Tuesday recommending that legislators decertify the election results. The Wisconsin Election Commission issued a seven-page rebuttal on Friday saying most of Gableman’s key findings are inaccurate. For example, the commission says courts have ruled that private grants worth $8.8 million received by Wisconsin cities to help administer their elections don’t amount to bribery as Gableman alleged in his report. The commission also insists that Administrator Meagan Wolfe was truthful when she told lawmakers last year that she knew nothing about the grants. Gableman accused her of lying.

