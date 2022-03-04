Advertisement

Wisconsin ice shanty removal deadline approaching

(WBAY)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s almost time to remove those permanent ice shanties for the season.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources released this timeline for anglers:

• Lake Michigan, Green Bay, Lake Superior, and inland waters north of Highway 64 by the first Sunday following March 12.

• Inland waters south of Highway 64 by the first Sunday following March 1.

• Wisconsin-Michigan boundary waters by March 15.

• Wisconsin-Minnesota boundary waters by March 1.

• Wisconsin-Iowa boundary waters by Feb. 20.

Portable shanties are allowed after these dates. They must be removed from the ice when they are not in use and at the end of the day.

The DNR adds the familiar warning that the ice is never 100% safe. Anglers should check with their local fishing clubs and bait shops for ice conditions.

