Advertisement

Wisconsin Supreme Court sides with Brown County in sales tax dispute

(NBC15)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Supreme Court has sided with Brown County in a challenge to the 0.5% sales tax.

The Brown County Taxpayers Association appealed a circuit court ruling upholding the tax. A majority of the state Supreme Court affirmed Brown County Judge John Zakowski’s ruling.

Justice Ann Walsh Bradley delivered the majority opinion, writing:

“We conclude that Brown County’s sales and use tax ordinance is consistent with Wis. Stat. § 77.70. Section 77.70 does not require a dollar-for-dollar offset to the property tax levy. Instead, it authorizes counties to impose a sales and use tax for the specific purpose of directly reducing the property tax levy, while leaving the means to accomplish that purpose up to the county. Because the County’s ordinance does in fact directly reduce the property tax levy by funding projects that would otherwise have been paid for through additional debt obligations, we determine that the ordinance is permissible.

“Accordingly, we affirm the order of the circuit court.”

CLICK HERE to read the court’s full ruling.

Brown County Taxpayers Association argued the tax was illegal because the county was using it to fund capital projects and facility improvements. The suit claimed state law says county sales taxes can only be used for “directly reducing the property tax levy.”

The county argued it is reducing the property tax levy because these projects add to the tax burden, which is leveled off by the 0.5% sales tax.

“It has been obvious all along that our fiscally conservative Debt Reduction, Infrastructure and Property Tax Relief Plan was legal, and it’s a shame we had to spend hundreds of thousands of Brown County taxpayer dollars defending a law that has been clear for over two decades,” says Brown County Corporation Counsel David P. Hemery. “Utilizing revenue from the sales tax, the County has made crucial investments in our infrastructure, while paying down our debt and providing tax relief to property owners here in Brown County. With the sound guidance of Attorney Andy Phillips of Attoles Law, S.C. and Attorney Steve Nelson from von Briesen and Roper, S.C., and with a well-reasoned Amicus Curiae Brief from the Wisconsin Counties Association, we were able to prevail.”

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shad Thyrion
GoFundMe raising money for family of victim of gruesome Green Bay murder
Love's gas station in Oakdale
Truck convoys coming through Monroe County Friday afternoon
Anne Schwartz reported on the arrest of killer Jeffrey Dahmer in Milwaukee
Exclusive: Green Bay murder suspect had interest in Jeffrey Dahmer, journalist says
COVID-19 is high in nearly all of Wisconsin, which is a big improvement
Truck convoy prompts early release Friday for Tomah schools

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2021 file photo, Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers speaks outside...
Gov. Evers: Cities of Eau Claire, Altoona, Menomonie, Rice Lake to receive over $8 million
Special Counsel Michael Gableman presents the findings of his office's investigation into the...
Gableman pushes “hard look” at decertifying 2020 election; report offers how-to
File - In this June 6, 2011 file photo, Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael J. Gableman,...
Critics blast discussion of decertification from Gableman report, hearing
FILE — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers addresses a joint session of the Legislature in the Assembly...
Anti-abortion groups question grants by Wisconsin governor
GOP-ordered investigation into Wisconsin election coming out