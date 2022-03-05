American Truckers Freedom Convoy comes through Monroe County

OAKDALE, Wis. (WEAU) - A cross-country protest against COVID mandates made a stop in Monroe County Friday afternoon.

Two groups of the American Truckers Freedom Convoy came together in the Village of Oakdale on their way to Washington D.C.

While the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was preparing for as many as 500 vehicles, officials say there were approximately 75 in each group.

One convoy began its journey from Minot, North Dakota, while the other came from Spokane, Washington.

The combined collection of vehicles will be spending the night in Portage, and is expected to arrive in Washington D.C. on March 6.

Coordinator Derek Depauw describes the trip as a peaceful protest to protect the rights of the American people.

“Certain states are starting to drop all their mandates, which is fantastic, we’re happy to take that win, but that’s definitely not the final endgame here,” Depauw explained. “Obviously, once we’re gone and the midterms are over, they can always bring them back up, and we want to make sure they can not.”

Dozens of supporters welcomed the convoy to the Love’s gas station in Oakdale, and many more gathered on overpasses along I-90.

The group plans to speak to Congress about ending COVID mandates on March 7.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.