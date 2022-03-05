Advertisement

Bobbleheads unveiled of Team USA curlers, Wisconsin natives Matt Hamilton and John Shuster

Matt Hamilton and John Shuster bobbleheads
Matt Hamilton and John Shuster bobbleheads(National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 4, 2022
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Even though the Winter Olympics are over this year, two Wisconsin curling legends were honored Friday with new limited-edition bobbleheads.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame unveiled bobbleheads of Team USA curlers Matt Hamilton and John Shuster.

Hamilton, a McFarland native, is seen as his bobblehead in a rock-throwing pose with a red, white and blue base. The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame noted this is Hamilton’s second bobblehead and the new version features his long hair and new tattoos.

Shuster, who is from Superior and is a curler for Duluth Curling Club in Minnesota, is shown holding a broom in his left hand while celebrating a victory in his bobblehead. This is Shuster’s first bobblehead of himself.

Both of the icons include removable gold medals, the hall of fame noted.

National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said the organization was very excited to release these new bobbleheads.

“We received many requests for a bobblehead featuring Matt’s new hair and tattoos and a bobblehead of John Shuster, and we’re thrilled to be teaming up with both of them to make these new bobbleheads available for fans,” Sklar said.

Each bobblehead is individually numbered to 2,022 and are available online. They are expected to ship out in July.

