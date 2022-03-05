Eau Claire residents show support for Ukraine in silent vigil Friday night

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As fighting continues in Ukraine, people gathered outside Trinity Lutheran Church in Eau Claire for a silent vigil.

JONAH, a local grassroots social justice group organized the event.

It began around 5:30 p.m. and last about 30 minutes.

Though people stayed mostly silent throughout the service, their message was loud and clear.

“There is great power in silence,” JONAH interim President Rev. David Huber said.

He helped organized and lead the vigil.

“There are things that words can’t express or explain or that words just are not good enough,” he said. “And in those instances silence really is the great gift and especially to be with other people in silence.”

Monte and Violet Pederson were among those who joined Huber in silence Friday night.

“You feel so bad and wish you could do something and I guess maybe it makes us feel better being here with other people that probably feel the same way,” Violet Pederson said.

“It’s just so upsetting to see what they’re doing with all the people,” Monte Pederson said. “We thought we’d come out and just show that we’re supporting them and be with the other people.”

Melissa Holmen came from Colfax to Friday’s vigil.

“This is what I can do today and I can stand here and pray and light a candle,” she said.

Holmen didn’t come alone. She felt it important her kids be there too.

“I want them to grow up standing up for what’s right even when it’s hard and cold,” she said.

Standing in solidarity against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Our message is that this is not how it has to be, that there are a lot of us who want peace, who don’t want to see war anymore and a way of saying maybe no one in the Ukraine will actually see us here in Eau Claire, but maybe,” Huber said. “But it’s our way of saying to the folks in Ukraine we stand with you.”

Russia invaded Ukraine Feb. 24. Since then, Russian forces have pushed into major Ukrainian cities, including its capital, Kyiv. The move has sparked worldwide condemnation and sanctions from many countries, including the U.S.

