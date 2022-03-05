EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The longest-running church fish fry in the Chippewa Valley is organized and executed by the Men’s Club of St. Olaf Catholic Church on Eau Claire’s north side.

The Men’s Club of St. Olaf Catholic Church says this is the 50th year for its annual fish fry event.

The Men’s Club of St. Olaf Catholic Church says it prepares two types of battered fried fish including a specially seasoned filet and traditional beer batter filet. They say more and more customers enjoy the baked fish option. A choice of a baked russet potato or a pile of hot French fries is included. With the meal you also choose from green beans or baked beans, plus mac ‘n cheese. Also featured is a small salad bar with vegetables and fruit. You can top off your meal with pudding for dessert.

Over 175 people can be seated in their Parish Center according to the Men’s Club of St. Olaf Catholic Church. They say they’ve usually served 500-600 meals in the three-hour span of 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The cost is $14 for all adults, $5 for children ages five to 12, and younger ones eat free. Single-serving carry-outs are $12 each.

The fish fry is served from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at St. Olaf Catholic Church, 2407 North Lane, on Eau Claire’s north side near the airport.

The fish fry events are on March 4th and March 18th, then again April 1 and April 22.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.