Rice Lake wins Division Two State Hockey Championship

(WSAW)
By Justus Cleveland
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For the first time in school history, the Rice Lake Warriors are WIAA State Hockey Champions. The Warriors defeated St. Mary’s Springs 4-3 Saturday morning to capture the title.

Rice Lake set the tone early, as Lucas Peters scored just :26 into the game. After the Ledgers would strike to tie it at one, Jace Fitzgerald would once give the Warriors a 2-1 lead going into the first intermission.

St. Mary’s Springs would score just :14 into the second period to even the score at 2-2. Rice Lake would respond with a Teagan Scheurer goal and led 3-2 after two periods.

In the third, Cole Fenske added a power play goal to make it 4-2 Rice Lake. The Ledgers would cut the lead down to one, scoring with an extra attacker late, but the Warriors survived the final flurry to get the 4-3 victory.

It was the second finals appearance for Rice Lake, the last time being in 1980. This was their fourth trip to the state tournament, with previous appearances in 1980, 2009 and 2020.

The Warriors finish their championship season with a final record of 18-7.

