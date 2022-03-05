Rain, a few thunderstorms and a wintry mix keep weather active through tonight

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - We are seeing a lull in precipitation today, after a round of rain swept through overnight and early this morning. Air temperatures in most places have inched above freezing, and are likely to rise a bit more through the day, ending the icing threat for now. The ice storm warning will expire at noon, so be careful on any untreated sidewalks and driveways as there may still be some slippery areas.

Ice storm warnings expire for Saturday afternoon (WEAU)

Through early afternoon we will remain cloudy with pockets of drizzle and patchy fog, as temperatures continue to slowly rise through the 30s and into the 40s from Eau Claire on south. By mid-late afternoon the next organized area of rain will be overspreading Western Wisconsin from the southwest, with pockets of heavier rainfall. A few embedded thunderstorms are still likely, however the severe threat has shifted a bit to the south. This will keep any threat of damaging winds and isolated tornadoes more confined to far Southwest Wisconsin and into Iowa.

Storm threat has shifted a bit farther south for today (WEAU)

Pockets of heavier rainfall will continue through the evening and first part of tonight, with amounts of .50-1.00″ expected. Areas of standing water will make for some tricky travel as much of the rain will be runoff with a frozen ground. As low pressure tracks up into Wisconsin and to our east tonight, winds will shift to the west and northwest, bringing colder air back to the region. The back edge of precipitation is then forecast to transition back to freezing rain, sleet and even snow by about midnight. Northern areas stand to see the best chances for a little more icing, topped off with up to an inch of snow. The general Eau Claire area will see this taper off as a few snow showers which will end by early Sunday morning.

