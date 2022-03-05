Wisconsin Lottery observes Problem Gambling Awareness Month in March

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Lottery is teaming up with the National Council on Problem Gambling and the Wisconsin Council on Problem Gambling for the 20th annual Problem Gambling Awareness Month.

Problem Gambling Awareness Month was started in an effort to bring together a wide range of stakeholders - public health organizations, advocacy groups and gambling operators - to work collaboratively to inform people that prevention, treatment and recovery services are available.

“Across Wisconsin during Problem Gambling Awareness Month, the WCPG is committing to making sure the public understands what the signs of problem gambling are and most importantly, the resources that are available to get help,” Wisconsin Council on Problem Gambling Executive Director Rose Blozinski said. “We appreciate the partnership we have with the WI Lottery in providing assistance to people who are affected by gambling disorders.”

The Lottery’s problem gambling campaign will include Lottoview video messaging and poster placement at more than 3,600 Wisconsin retailers.

“A national effort is incredibly important for stakeholders across the gaming industry to come together and echo the message that help is available,” Wisconsin Director Cindy Polzin said.

Each part of Wisconsin Lottery’s campaign observes National Problem Gambling Awareness Month as well as promotes the problem gambling helplines, text numbers and the WCPG website.

Help is available at 1-800-GAMBLE-5 or 1-800-426-2535. Online chatting and texting (850-888-4673) are also available. Calling, online chatting and texting are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

