Davis hurt, No. 10 Wisconsin misses B10 clinch, Huskers win

The Badgers missed a chance to clinch the Big Ten title outright by falling to Nebraska 74-73.
Nebraska's Trey McGowens (2) fouls Wisconsin's Johnny Davis (1) during the second half of an...
Nebraska's Trey McGowens (2) fouls Wisconsin's Johnny Davis (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Madison, Wis. McGowens was charged with a flagrant foul on the play. Nebraska won 74-73. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)(Andy Manis | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Tenth-ranked Wisconsin lost leading scorer Johnny Davis when he was injured on a flagrant foul early in the second half, and the Badgers also missed a chance to clinch the Big Ten title outright by falling to Nebraska 74-73.

Alonzo Verge Jr. scored Nebraska’s last nine points, part of a 12-0 rally in the final minutes.

Wisconsin is 24-6 and could still finish alone atop the Big Ten if second-place Illinois loses to Iowa later Sunday. The conference tournament starts this week.

Davis was hurt when he was fouled on a layup try by Trey McGowens with 17:32 left. Davis didn’t return and the Badgers said he was out with a lower body injury. Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said he was ‘“optimistic” that Davis would be fine. Davis averages 20.3 points. McGowens was ejected.

