A French and Spanish day camp is held for Chippewa Falls elementary students

CHIPPEWA FALSL, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa Falls elementary school students had the chance to dabble in some different languages and cultures Saturday.

Students in grades one through four were invited to the high school for a day of French and Spanish Camp.

“We do not teach Spanish and French in Elementary school,” Chi-Hi French teacher Michele Nuttelman said. “So, having these experiences is going to allow them to realize maybe they have a passion for the language and so we hope that they will come to us in high school and learn more French and Spanish.”

Nuttelman says 65 campers were signed up and 50 high school student volunteers helped run the camp.

“This is a great opportunity for our high schoolers to be able to use the French or Spanish that they’re learning and being able to be good role models for the elementary school kids and it’s great for the community,” Nuttelman said. “Being able to have exposure to other cultures is really important so these students coming to learn Spanish and French and to learn about the culture is really just a great opportunity for everybody.”

Angie Oplinger is a Spanish teacher at Chi-Hi and a part of the camp. She says some of her student volunteers prepared lunch for the campers which included dishes like albondigas which are Spanish meatballs, papaya, a coconut pudding called tembleque, and more.

“Both the volunteers and the campers, we hope to introduce to some foods that aren’t commonly consumed in this area or maybe consumed in their families which is definitely a big part of culture as well as language,” Oplinger said.

Oplinger says showing young minds different cultures and understanding and accepting those differences is important.

“We really want to encourage students to have an experience with language that they haven’t had on the elementary level enough so that they are curious and want to continue to learn more,” Oplinger said.

Nuttelman and Oplinger hope to be able t keep the camp going and hopefully turn it into an annual tradition for students in the district.

