Hundreds without power in Northwest Wisconsin, crews working to resolve

HAYWARD, WI- This weekend’s ice storm has left hundreds without power in Northwest Wisconsin.

As of 5:40 p.m. on Sunday, there are more than 300 Xcel Energy customers without power in the Hayward and Cable areas.

The ice has weighed down trees and power lines that have caused damage and impacted service.

According to Xcel Energy, their crews are on the scene assessing the damage, but there is not an estimated time that power will be restored to these areas.

