Advertisement

Lawyers pen letter in support of ‘Making A Murderer’ subject

FILE - In this March 3, 2006 file photo, Brendan Dassey, is escorted out of a Manitowoc County...
FILE - In this March 3, 2006 file photo, Brendan Dassey, is escorted out of a Manitowoc County Circuit courtroom in Manitowoc, Wis. Dassey, whose homicide conviction was overturned in a case profiled in the Netflix series &amp;quot;Making a Murderer&amp;quot; was ordered released Monday, Nov. 14, 2016, from federal prison while prosecutors appeal. Dassey's supervised release was not immediate and is contingent upon him meeting multiple conditions. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)(WJHG)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Former attorneys for the co-defendant of a man whose conviction for rape and murder as a teenager was documented in the 2015 Netflix series “Making a Murderer” are asking Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers for clemency.

Thirty-two-year-old Brendan Dassey has spent about half his life in prison for his alleged crimes. He and his uncle, Steven Avery, were convicted in the 2005 rape and murder of 25-year-old photographer Teresa Halbach.

Advocates have been pushing for Dassey to be freed but ran out of options in the courts after the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear his appeal.

Avery’s onetime attorneys, Jerome Buting and Dean Strang, said in a letter to Evers that should exercise his constitutional power of executive clemency.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joey Hale (L) and Jessica Stensberg (R)
2 arrested following Wood County drug investigation
The Men’s Club of St. Olaf Catholic Church says they prepare two types of battered fried fish...
Longest running church fish fry in the Chippewa Valley
Supporters of the American Truckers Freedom Convoy in Oakdale
American Truckers Freedom Convoy comes through Monroe County
A utility worker tends to a downed stoplight on Highway 69 in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday,...
Officials: 7 killed as tornado tore through central Iowa

Latest News

SportScene 13 - Sunday (3/6/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 10 (3/6/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 10 (3/6/22)
Kidney needed
Eau Claire Man Seeking Kidney Donor
Jonathan Spires is looking for a living kidney donor
An Eau Claire man is searching for a living kidney donor
SkyWarn 13 Web Weather (3/6/22)