Minnesota lawmakers at odds over drought relief package

Rows of corn being harvested by a green tractor near Mankato, Minn.
Rows of corn being harvested by a green tractor near Mankato, Minn.(KEYC News Now)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 10:56 PM CST
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota lawmakers in both chambers have proposed $10 million in grants and recovery loans for livestock farmers and specialty crop producers impacted by the drought.

But an additional $13.3 million proposal in the House for drought recovery on state-managed lands and local governments may be a potential snag that could delay the much-needed funds.

Last summer’s drought has ended for many farmers. But many livestock farmers and specialty crop producers are still reeling from the drought’s lingering effects.

The grants would help lessen the burden by paying for specific needs like feed and watering supplies.

SkyWarn 13 Web Weather (3/6/22)