Minnesota lawmakers at odds over drought relief package

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota lawmakers in both chambers have proposed $10 million in grants and recovery loans for livestock farmers and specialty crop producers impacted by the drought.

But an additional $13.3 million proposal in the House for drought recovery on state-managed lands and local governments may be a potential snag that could delay the much-needed funds.

Last summer’s drought has ended for many farmers. But many livestock farmers and specialty crop producers are still reeling from the drought’s lingering effects.

The grants would help lessen the burden by paying for specific needs like feed and watering supplies.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.