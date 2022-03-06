The Polar Plunge returns to the Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Hundreds hit the freezing waters of Halfmoon Beach Saturday afternoon to help a group of special Olympians.

The Special Olympics of Wisconsin’s icy fundraising event, the Polar Plunge, saw about 230 brave souls tough it out in the cold in Eau Claire.

Director of development for Special Olympics Wisconsin, Ashley Hansen, says in order to have been able to take the plunge participants had to raise at least $75.

“Most people go above and beyond that,” Hansen said. “I think our highest fundraising team raised about 6 thousand dollars.”

Michael Stang and his crew raised $1,300 for the cause.

“We’re jumping because we love and support Special Olympics,” Stang said.

Hansen says she also supports everything the Special Olympics is about.

“The Special Olympics is such a great cause besides just the sports, we provide our athletes a free health program, we just give them the opportunity to socialize and to get out in their community and I just love our mission so much,” Hansen said.

The money raised from all polar plunges across Wisconsin goes back into supporting Special Olympians like Danny Cos who has competed in basketball, track, bocce, and bowling.

“Just seeing the community coming together and jumping for a great cause,” Cos said.

Cos says it feels amazing having so many people support athletes like himself.

“Hopefully it will encourage them to jump next year even though the water is super, super cold,” Cos said.

Hansen says actually jumping into freezing water may not be everyone’s cup of tea.

“It’s just a fun experience,” Hansen said. “People do this with teams of their co-workers, friends, we have a lot of students come out from high schools and colleges to jump so it’s just a really great bonding experience.”

She says it’s fun seeing people push through knowing their money is going toward a great cause and that they’re freezin’ for a reason.

Hansen says the Eau Claire Polar Plunge almost reached its goal of $65,000.

She says in her years of working for the Special Olympics and the Polar Plunge, it’s been amazing to see the different communities rally together.

