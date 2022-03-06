State girls basketball pairings, times set

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WEAU) - The pairings and times are set for the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association State Girls Basketball Championship at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wis.

In Division 1, Kettle Moraine earned the top seed and will face #4 De Pere at 6:35 p.m. Friday. Brookfield East earned the #2 seed and squares off against #3 Appleton East about 15 minutes after the completion of the first semifinal. The Division 1 championship game will take place Saturday about 15 minutes after the end of the Division 2 championship game at 6:35 p.m.

Division 2′s top seed is defending champion Notre Dame, and the Tritons will face the fourth-seeded Menomonie Mustangs at 1:35 p.m. Friday. #2 Reedsburg, last year’s runner-up, meets #3 Pewaukee in the other semifinal, which will be played about 15 minutes after the Notre Dame-Menomonie game. Division 2′s championship game is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Saturday.

Division 3′s semifinals will begin at 6:35 p.m. Thursday, with #1 Waupun playing #4 Dominican at 1:35 p.m. followed by #2 Freedom against #3 St. Croix Falls. The D3 title game is Saturday about 15 minutes after the end of the Division 4 championship game.

In Division 4, top-seeded Mineral Point, last year’s runner-up, faces #4 Westfield, a state participant in D3 a year ago, in one semifinal beginning at 6:35 p.m. with #2 Laconia meeting #3 Neillsville in the other semifinal 15 minutes after the first one finishes. The D4 title game takes place Saturday about 15 minutes after the end of the Division 5 championship game.

The smallest-school classification, Division 5, will see top-seeded Randolph take on Highland at 9:05 a.m. Friday followed by defending champion Assumption, the #2 seed, against #3 seed McDonell, a state participant last year, 15 minutes after the first semifinal. The championship game in Division 5 is Saturday at 11:05 a.m.

