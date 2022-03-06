Advertisement

Tornado confirmed outside of Stoughton

Following overnight storms, crews from Stoughton are responding to multiple reports of damage...
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Following Saturday night storms, the National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down southeast of Stoughton and east of the Dunkirk area.

The NWS also said downburst and straight-line winds between 70-80 mph caused damage in the Stoughton area.

Crews from Stoughton were responding to multiple reports of damage and power outages Sunday morning. They have also received reports of power lines down, broken poles and tree damage.

Damage repairs will continue through the day, Stoughton Utilities said. They are unable to provide specific timeframes for individual areas at this time.

