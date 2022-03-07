Advertisement

Bill setting up early absentee ballot count likely dead

Senate Majority Leader Devin Lemahieu
Senate Majority Leader Devin Lemahieu(Wisconsin Legislature)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Republican-authored bill that would authorize local election clerks to begin counting absentee ballots a day earlier is likely dead.

Right now clerks can’t start counting absentee ballots until the day of the election. Assembly Republicans last week amended a Senate bill that would have protected clerks who report irregularities to allow clerks to to being counting absentee ballots the day before the election. Releasing results early would be a felony.

The Assembly passed the measure that same night.

Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu’s spokesman said in an email to The Associated Press on Monday that the chamber will not take it up. He didn’t offer any explanation.

The Senate’s last session day is Tuesday.

