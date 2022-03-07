Advertisement

CARRIE WESSMAN

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Bruce Public School staff and students would like to recognize and nominate Elementary Principal, Carrie Wessman, for the Sunshine Award. Ms. Wessman is an advocate for her students and staff. She is not only dedicated to the elementary students, but to all students in the Bruce School District. Ms. Wessman knows the name of every student from 4k to the seniors in high school. She puts her heart and soul into everything she does for our school. Ms. Wessman works countless hours to ensure that all the needs of our school are met. Her kindness and strength has touched our hearts. So many elementary teachers, support staff, and paraprofessionals feel Carrie Wessman is not only a great principal, but also their coach, mentor, and friend. Carrie Wessman is living proof that kindness never goes out of style.

Tanya LaRock

