Advertisement

CONNIE MURPHY

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

As members of Zion United Methodist Church’s Women’s Group, Helen’s Circle, we would like to nominate Connie Murphy for the Sunshine Award. Connie leads our circle with enthusiasm and laughter all while directing our group in serving the Lord, our church, and the less fortunate in our community. Connie tirelessly takes the lead in many events at Zion and for that we are very grateful and blessed!

Members of Helen’s Circle

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Following overnight storms, crews from Stoughton are responding to multiple reports of damage...
Tornado confirmed outside of Stoughton
[FILE] The 2019 WIAA State Girl's Basketball Championships at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wis.
State girls basketball pairings, times set
A utility worker tends to a downed stoplight on Highway 69 in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday,...
Officials: 7 killed as tornado tore through central Iowa
Jonathan Spires is looking for a living kidney donor
An Eau Claire man is searching for a living kidney donor
Hundreds without power in Northwest Wisconsin, crews working to resolve

Latest News

JULIE SMITH
NIKKI RISTAU
LINDA SCHULTZ
CARRIE WESSMAN
ALEX EDWARDS AND MORGAN MCCARTHY