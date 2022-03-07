Advertisement

COVID testing volumes declining in the Coulee Region

By Alex Loroff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - COVID cases have been steadily declining in La Crosse County, along with the volume of COVID tests.

“We were doing several thousand tests a week in the region, and now we’re down back into the hundreds,” said Ben Anderson, Nurse Administrator with Mayo Clinic Health System.

As a result, Mayo Clinic is closing its dedicated COVID testing site at 630 10th Street in La Crosse.

The site closed Monday, and will remain closed for the foreseeable future.

“We do not plan to reopen a central testing site,” Anderson said. “We plan to be able to handle that volume within our existing facilities.”

Mayo Clinic says patients who are symptomatic, or need testing for travel purposes, will be offered COVID tests at primary clinic locations.

While that site will no longer be available, Gundersen Health System’s drive-thru testing laboratory isn’t going anywhere.

Clinical Manager Jennifer Schliep says the lab has seen a similar decline in COVID testing numbers as Mayo Clinic.

“For the last two weeks, we’ve been averaging about 115 patients being collected for COVID a day,” Schliep explained. “That compares to back around the holidays where we were collecting 585.”

Despite the fall in COVID tests, the lab provides other services, which is why Schliep says it’s staying open.

“We do offer routine blood collections, we also do INR finger sticks, so our hours will remain 8-4:30, Monday through Friday,” Schliep detailed.

Mayo Clinic believes falling case numbers and relaxed restrictions signal a new phase of the pandemic.

“We watch a number of indicators, and we track them every single day,” said Eric Erickson, Vice-Chair of Administration for Hospital Practices. “They’re all suggesting that we’re coming into, and I don’t know when the CDC will declare this to be endemic level nationwide, but at least in our region, we think we’re probably going to hit that point over the next several weeks.”

Erickson doesn’t think COVID will completely go away, as the virus may flare up seasonably moving forward.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
Two arrested after fight between parents and fans at McFarland hockey event
[FILE] The 2019 WIAA State Girl's Basketball Championships at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wis.
State girls basketball pairings, times set
Following overnight storms, crews from Stoughton are responding to multiple reports of damage...
Tornado confirmed outside of Stoughton
Jonathan Spires is looking for a living kidney donor
An Eau Claire man is searching for a living kidney donor
Hundreds without power in Northwest Wisconsin, crews working to resolve

Latest News

SportScene 13 Monday
SportScene 13 Monday
A Chippewa Falls nonprofit is continuing its work to help Ukraine.
For Chippewa Falls nonprofit founder, war in Ukraine is personal
Construction Apprentice Wins State Competition
Construction Apprentice Wins State Competition
Suicide Prevention Event Set for March 11
Suicide Prevention Event Set for March 11
WI Woman Talks About Ukraine Crisis
WI Woman Talks About Ukraine Crisis