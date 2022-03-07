Advertisement

DNR launches art contest for State Park vehicles stickers

sticker
sticker(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) -  The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is accepting artwork entries from high school students for the 2023 Wisconsin State Park and Forest vehicle admission sticker design contest.

The contest is open to all high school-age students in Wisconsin. Artwork entries should focus on animals, plants or outdoor activities in Wisconsin.

All motor vehicles entering state parks and recreation areas must have a vehicle admission sticker. Some state forest and trail parking areas also require a sticker. The vehicle admission stickers provide access to more than 60 state park, forest and recreation area properties across Wisconsin

“The admission sticker design contest is a fantastic opportunity for Wisconsin’s high school students to showcase their artwork. The winning design will be displayed on hundreds of thousands of vehicles,” said Steve Schmelzer, DNR Parks Director.

Materials for the 2023 sticker design contest are now available, and students can submit entries through April 30.

Click here to submit an entry.

