I would like to nominate Ginna Young for the Sunshine Award. Princess Ginna truly cares about the people around her. She wears her tiara whenever possible. She keeps in touch with our youth and is one of their strongest supporters. She tries to stay in touch with many, even after they graduate, and you can tell how much they appreciate her when they see her. Ginna is always on the lookout for ways to improve things. She spearheads fundraisers, when the situation requires it, and is always thinking of ways to improve local towns. She is greatly appreciated for all she does!

