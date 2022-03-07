Advertisement

GINNA YOUNG

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Ginna Young for the Sunshine Award. Princess Ginna truly cares about the people around her. She wears her tiara whenever possible. She keeps in touch with our youth and is one of their strongest supporters. She tries to stay in touch with many, even after they graduate, and you can tell how much they appreciate her when they see her. Ginna is always on the lookout for ways to improve things. She spearheads fundraisers, when the situation requires it, and is always thinking of ways to improve local towns. She is greatly appreciated for all she does!

Anonymous

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Following overnight storms, crews from Stoughton are responding to multiple reports of damage...
Tornado confirmed outside of Stoughton
[FILE] The 2019 WIAA State Girl's Basketball Championships at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wis.
State girls basketball pairings, times set
A utility worker tends to a downed stoplight on Highway 69 in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday,...
Officials: 7 killed as tornado tore through central Iowa
Jonathan Spires is looking for a living kidney donor
An Eau Claire man is searching for a living kidney donor
Hundreds without power in Northwest Wisconsin, crews working to resolve

Latest News

JULIE SMITH
NIKKI RISTAU
LINDA SCHULTZ
CARRIE WESSMAN
ALEX EDWARDS AND MORGAN MCCARTHY