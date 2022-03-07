Hundreds rally at Minnesota Capitol in support of Ukraine

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Hundreds of Minnesotans rallied at the state Capitol Sunday to show support for Ukraine where more than 1.7 million people have been forced from their country because of Russia’s invasion nearly two weeks ago.

The chairman of the Minnesota Ukrainian American Advocacy Committee, Luda Anastazievsky, called on the state Legislature Sunday to divest of any funds benefiting Russia, similar to Gov. Tim Walz’s executive order requiring state agencies to suspend contracts with Russian entities.

Walz, who attended Sunday’s rally, urged other U.S. leaders to do the same.

Some 17,000 Ukrainians reside in Minnesota, according to the Ukrainian American Community Center.

