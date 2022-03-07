EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Jessica Bryan for the Sunshine Award. Jessica is the Victim Witness Coordinator for Eau Claire County. Jessica was very helpful to our family during the past three years. She was professional and caring and guided us through a terrible time in our lives. She never let us give up hope and encouraged us to be strong. The County could not have a better employee in that important role. Thank you, Jessica.

The Schmitt Family

