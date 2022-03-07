EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Kristine Hemenway works hard for the young and the old. She is involved in the afterschool program for the children at the Lake Holcombe School. She also organizes community Bingo once a month and keeps Cornell/Lake Holcombe Camaraderie Club organized, safe, and fun. We don’t often tell her but all her skills and efforts are appreciated, even when some of us old-timers grumble. Please give Kristine the Sunshine Award.

Hugs from the Gang

