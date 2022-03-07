EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I want to nominate Linda Schultz, my mom, for the Sunshine Award. My mom volunteered to donate winter coats for children in need through the Eau Claire School District coat drive. She worked hard searching every thrift store in Eau Claire and Minnesota to find dozens of beautiful coats to donate. She couldn’t bear to think of a child living in Wisconsin without a coat. Thank you, Mom. You make the world a brighter place. I love you.

Tracey Adamski

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.