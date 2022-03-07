Advertisement

Man gets 3 years in prison for buying $57,000 Pokémon card with COVID relief loan

Vinath Oudomsine agreed to forfeit his collectable Pokemon trading card as part of his sentence.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
DUBLIN, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a Georgia man has been sentenced to three years in federal prison for illegally obtaining a coronavirus relief loan and using more than $57,000 of it to buy a Pokémon card.

Acting U.S. Attorney David Estes said Monday that Vinath Oudomsine of Dublin, Georgia, agreed to forfeit the collectable “Charizard” trading card as part of his sentence.

The 31-year-old man pleaded guilty in October to a single count of wire fraud.

Prosecutors said Oudomsine submitted false information to the U.S. Small Business Administration last year while applying for a COVID-19 relief loan. They say he received an $85,000 loan, and spent more than half of it on the Pokémon trading card.

Oudomsine was also fined $10,000, ordered to pay restitution of $85,000, and ordered to serve three years of supervised release after completion of his three-year prison term.

